22.01.2024 07:00:00

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the acquisition of a minority stake in Worldline

Montrouge, January 22, 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the acquisition
of a minority stake in Worldline

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces that it has acquired a 7% minority interest in Worldline S.A.

This investment is building upon the strategic partnership between Crédit Agricole Group and Worldline S.A., for which the signing of a binding agreement was announced in July 2023. It is intended to strengthen this partnership to create a major player in the French merchant payment services market.

In addition to the strategic partnership, this transaction demonstrates Credit Agricole Group’s intention to support Worldline’s development and implementation of its strategy as a key European payment services provider.

Through this transaction, Crédit Agricole Group is reaffirming confidence in its partner: a strong franchise, leading-edge technologies, and proven innovation capabilities, at the service of its customers.

The preparatory work for the creation of the announced joint-venture between Crédit Agricole Group and Worldline is progressing according to the announced schedule, with operational launch planned in 2024, as soon as the customary regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Crédit Agricole S.A. seeks to remain a long-term minority shareholder, fully committed alongside Worldline.

The transaction is expected to have an impact of less than 10 basis points on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.

PRESS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Alexandre Barat                        +33 1 57 72 12 19                alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain                           +33 1 43 23 25 41                 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Institutional Investors  + 33 1 43 23 04 31  investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr 
Individual Shareholders + 33 800 000?777  relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com 
Cécile Mouton  + 33 1 57 72 86 79  cecile.mouton@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Read all press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com

 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Crédit Agricole S.A. (Credit Agricole) 13,26 0,36% Crédit Agricole S.A. (Credit Agricole)

