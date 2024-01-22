|
22.01.2024 07:00:00
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the acquisition of a minority stake in Worldline
|Montrouge, January 22, 2024
Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the acquisition
of a minority stake in Worldline
Crédit Agricole S.A. announces that it has acquired a 7% minority interest in Worldline S.A.
This investment is building upon the strategic partnership between Crédit Agricole Group and Worldline S.A., for which the signing of a binding agreement was announced in July 2023. It is intended to strengthen this partnership to create a major player in the French merchant payment services market.
In addition to the strategic partnership, this transaction demonstrates Credit Agricole Group’s intention to support Worldline’s development and implementation of its strategy as a key European payment services provider.
Through this transaction, Crédit Agricole Group is reaffirming confidence in its partner: a strong franchise, leading-edge technologies, and proven innovation capabilities, at the service of its customers.
The preparatory work for the creation of the announced joint-venture between Crédit Agricole Group and Worldline is progressing according to the announced schedule, with operational launch planned in 2024, as soon as the customary regulatory approvals have been obtained.
Crédit Agricole S.A. seeks to remain a long-term minority shareholder, fully committed alongside Worldline.
The transaction is expected to have an impact of less than 10 basis points on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.
