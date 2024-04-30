|
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2024
Montrouge, 30 April 2024
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2024
Publication of the Notice of Meeting – Opening of the vote –
Procedures for making the preparatory documents available
Crédit Agricole S.A. informs its shareholders that its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 22 May 2024 at 10.00 am in Orléans (45100), France, at Palais des Congrès CO’Met, 1 rue du Président Robert Schuman.
A Notice of Meeting, including in particular the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the French bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) No. 38 of 27 March 2024.
All of the matters relating to this General Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force.
In particular:
- the information and documents referred to specifically in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), as well as the Notice of Meeting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, are available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at:
https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting
- by means of the Notice of Meeting, all shareholders may:
- familiarise themselves with the documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company registered office; and
- up until 18 May 2024 inclusive, request that the Company sends them these documents, it being specified that in order for holders of bearer shares to exercise this right, they must provide a certificate of shareholding for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary.
Online voting will be open from 12.00 pm (midday, Paris time) on 30 April 2024 until 3.00 pm (Paris time) on 21 May 2024. The paper forms must be received by Uptevia no later than 19 May 2024.
The General Meeting will be broadcast live online via the section relating to the General Meeting at https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting.
Crédit Agricole S.A. Press Contacts
Alexandre Barat: +33 1 57 72 45 73 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain: +33 1 43 23 25 41 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
All our press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en
Customer Relations contacts – Individual shareholders
Freephone: 0.800.000.777
credit-agricole-sa@relations-actionnaires.com
Customer Relations contacts – Registered shareholders
+33 1 57 78 34 31
ct-contactcasa@uptevia.com
Customer Relations contacts – Institutional investors
+33 1 43 23 04 31
investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
