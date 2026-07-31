31.07.2026 08:05:01

Credit Agricole SA Q2 Net Income Up 1.4%, Excl. Prior Year Capital Gain

(RTTNews) - Credit Agricole SA (ACA.PA, CDA.L) reported second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of 2.05 billion euros, down 11.9% from last year. Net earnings per share was 0.59 euros compared to 0.72 euros. Adjusted for the impact of the capital gain related to the deconsolidation of Amundi US in prior year quarter, net income Group share increased 1.4% compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenues were 7.36 billion euros, a 7.7% increase year-over-year.

Credit Agricole GROUP reported that its second quarter net income attributable to the group increased 7.8% to 2.778 billion euros from 2.577 billion euros, a year ago. Adjusted for the impact of the capital gain related to the deconsolidation of Amundi US in prior year quarter, net income Group share rose 22.4%. Revenues grew 12.9% to 10.88 billion euros from 9.638 billion euros, prior year. At last close on Euronext Paris, Credit Agricole SA shares were trading at 18.78 euros, up 2.26%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:44 KW 31: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:22 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16:05 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15:33 Juli 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
14:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im grünen Bereich -- ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An der Wall Street waren letztlich grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen