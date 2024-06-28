Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 18:00:00

Credit Agricole Sa: Reduction of Resources to the Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

Montrouge, June 28, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

REDUCTION OF RESOURCES TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the agreement signed as of 25 October 2006, updated on 18 January 2019, and amended by Amendment No. 1 dated 6 July 2020 and by Amendment No. 2 dated 18 March 2022, Crédit Agricole SA (ISIN: FR0000045072) entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract (the "Contract"). This Contract, with an initial amount of €50 million, is intended to create an active market for the shares of Crédit Agricole S.A on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.
In order to readjust the amount made available for this contract, a redemption of €1 million was made to the Liquidity account on June 25, 2024 (the "Redemption").
The Redemption was carried out in accordance with the MAR Regulation (EU No. 596/2014 on market abuse ), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, the procedure and the requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining it, terminating it or modifying the conditions for its acceptance, articles L. 225-209 and following ones of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and French Financial Market Authority (AMF) Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.
The position after Redemption, as of June 25, 2024, amounts to:

- 33.741.294,95 € 
- 1.088.702 shares

Detailed information can be found on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s website at the following address:
https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/regulated-information

PRESS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

   Alexandre Barat          + 33 1 57 72 12 19                         alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
   Olivier Tassain        + 33 1 43 23 25 41                        olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Institutional Investors + 33 1 43 23 04 31 investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
     

Read all press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Attachment


