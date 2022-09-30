|
30.09.2022 16:46:00
Credit card spending jumps to £700m in August as people borrow for essentials
Net savings remain unchanged at a figure below pre-pandemic level in sign of stress on family budgets Spending on credit cards leaped £700m in August as households borrowed heavily to cope with the cost of living crisis.The increase at a time of heightened anxiety about rising energy bills pushed the annual growth rate in spending on credit cards to 12.9%, its joint highest level since 2005, according to Bank of England data. Continue reading...
