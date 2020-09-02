Credit Management Leader Flow Raises Debt Capital, Ramps up Acquisition of Loan Portfolios Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow, the pioneering credit management company that is transforming the non-performing consumer loans (NPL) market in the APAC region through ethical, AI-powered collection strategies and systems, announced today that it has raised a round of debt capital that will facilitate the company's growth in loan portfolio acquisition.

The undisclosed amount of debt capital was raised through Genesis Alternative Ventures ("Genesis"), Southeast Asia's leading private lender to venture and growth stage companies funded by tier-one VCs. Genesis was founded by a team of venture lending pioneers who have backed some of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing companies.

Despite a very challenging COVID-19 environment, Flow has managed to secure capital that will enable the company to further acquire unsecured NPL portfolios. Since the announcement of its Series A funding raised in May 2020 (6 million USD of equity capital), this is the first time Flow has explored debt as an additional funding strategy. As Flow continues to grow and experience higher month-over-month revenues, even during the pandemic, acquiring debt capital at an attractive rate is key for the company to scale up its acquisition of NPL portfolios. NPL purchasing is a significant business vertical for Flow and debt capital used prudently can substantially enhance the IRR of purchased portfolios. The venture loan from Genesis will help Flow to execute multiple portfolio acquisition plans in Vietnam, Indonesia, and other select countries where there are anticipated strong growth trajectories.

"This funding from Genesis is another major milestone for Flow and for our debt portfolio purchase business in particular. In keeping with our mission, we can reach out to further support consumers in overcoming financial difficulties," explains Co-Founder and CEO Tomasz Borowski.

Late last year, Flow met Genesis at a venture capital event hosted by Dymon Asia, another investor in Flow, and took the time to build the relationship. The relationship with Genesis supports Flow's mission of promoting ethical, responsible collection and financial inclusion to empower consumers in underserved economies in Asia.

Genesis' Co-founder and Managing Partner, Dr Jeremy Loh shared that a growing business needs to balance the use of debt and equity to optimise its cost of capital. As a specialist lender, Genesis works with tech-enabled companies like Flow to right size and apply debt appropriately. "We have evaluated the Fintech value chain and was very impressed with Flow's commitment to transform the many decade-old debt collection business using AI and ethical practices. Genesis is a returns-first, scaled impact venture lender who wants to back growth-stage companies with impact objectives such as financial inclusion, sustainable food production, small business digitisation and gender diversity, that are looking to scale across Southeast Asia" said Dr Jeremy Loh.

About Flow

Founded in 2016, Flow is a credit management company that is transforming the business of unsecured consumer finance through AI technologies and ethical practices in the APAC region. Redefining debt collection begins with creating personalised, digital-first experiences that help consumers overcome their financial difficulties. Flow's data-driven collection strategies have proven, remarkable recovery rates for top financial institutions and technology companies, and have supported over 2.8 million consumers to date. Flow's international management team has decades of experience in credit management services and consumer finance. Headquartered in Singapore, the company launched its first operations in Vietnam in 2016 and has since expanded to Indonesia and India. To learn more, visit: www.flow-tech.ai.

About Genesis Alternative Ventures

Genesis Alternative Ventures ("Genesis") is Southeast Asia's leading private lender to venture and growth stage companies funded by tier-one VCs. Genesis is founded by a team of venture lending pioneers who have backed some of Southeast Asia's best loved companies. Armed with a strong reputation among entrepreneurs and investors, Genesis is your trusted partner in empowering your company's growth while minimising shareholders' equity dilution. To learn more, go to https://www.genesisventures.co/

