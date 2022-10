Credit Quality Might Be Deteriorating, but Ally Financial Is Staying on the Offensive. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following its recent third-quarter earnings report, Ally Financial 's (NYSE: ALLY) stock sold off, as investors seem increasingly concerned about deteriorating credit quality.Ally saw its charge-offs, or debt unlikely to be collected and a good indicator of actual loan losses, roughly double in its retail auto portfolio during the quarter. This comes as the consumer is still believed to be pretty healthy, but in a year from now, this may not be the case.Despite the worrying credit trends, Ally still originated $12.3 billion of consumer auto loans in the quarter, and management has no intention of taking its foot off the gas. Here's why.