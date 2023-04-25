|
Credit Suisse, First Republic Reveal Just How Bad Banks Are Bruised
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Two banks. Same crisis. Different paths.Earnings season continues apace this week, and Monday's reports featured critical updates from two banks that were front and center in March's banking panic. In the morning, Credit Suisse revealed just how dire its final days were before it was acquired by UBS. In the afternoon, the still-standing First Republic Bank showed just how scary things got during the stateside bank runs.Continue reading
