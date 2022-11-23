23.11.2022 07:48:06

Credit Suisse Group: Strategic Actions To Be Reflected In Near-term Financial Results

(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) said it has commenced rapid implementation of actions to create the new Credit Suisse, consistent with the strategic plans detailed on October 27, 2022. These measures are expected to result in a radical restructuring of the Investment Bank, an accelerated cost transformation, and strengthened and reallocated capital, the Group said. The Bank has initiated actions to reduce headcount by 5%, with reductions to other non-compensation related costs currently underway.

Credit Suisse Group noted that the strategic actions taken to significantly reduce the Group's risk profile are expected to be reflected in near-term financial results. Credit Suisse would expect the Investment Bank and the Group to report a substantial loss before taxes in the fourth quarter 2022, of up to approximately 1.5 billion Swiss francs for the Group.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh 3,76 1,08% Credit Suisse GroupShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 1 Sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen