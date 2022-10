Credit Suisse Puts Its US Asset Management Unit For Sale, Looks For Capital Infusion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Battered Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) recently launched a process to sell its U.S. asset management arm, dubbed Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM).The unit is expected to draw interest from private equity firms and other asset managers, said the source, who spoke anonymously to discuss private information. The source added that there was no guarantee of a sale, and Credit Suisse could ultimately retain the business.Bloomberg News Full story available on Benzinga.com