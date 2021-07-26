Credit Union Of Southern California Donates More Than $200k To Local Organizations

WHITTIER, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrying on its mission to Build Better Lives, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donated more than $200,000 to 24 charitable organizations based in Whitter and the surrounding Southern California area, culminating in the Wake Up Whitter event held July 21, 2021.

The donations, ranging from $1,000 to $45,000, were distributed in June through July and totaled $228,500. As an homage to the credit union's founding city, roughly 90% of the donations went to Whittier-based charitable organizations.

During the charitable tour, CU SoCal team members met with local non-profit organizations—either virtually or in-person—throughout Whittier and the nearby cities of Brea, Fontana, Fountain Valley, and La Habra to surprise them with news of the donations.

The donations went to a wide range of charitable organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Whittier, Fullerton and La Habra; Whittier's Welcome Home Project; and Whittier's Interfaith Food Center. The campaign was celebrated at the July 21 Wake Up Whitter networking event, held at CU SoCal's Whittier Greenleaf branch.

During the event, Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO, presented a check for $6,000 to the Whittier Chamber of Commerce, along with a check representing the $209,000 in combined donations dedicated to local Whittier charities.

"Each year, we strive to do our part to Build Better Lives," said Gunderson. "Those words aren't just part of our mission statement; they guide all of our actions. Helping support the communities we serve through donations like this is just one of the many ways we strive to Build Better Lives. It's a team effort, and we're all in this together."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 125,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

