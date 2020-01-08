Creditntell Releases Special Analysis of the U.S. Retail Toy Market

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading retail consulting firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (ICI), through its Creditntell and F&D Reports divisions, has announced the release of its analysis of the U.S. retail toy industry. Since the 2018 Toys "R" Us liquidation, Amazon, Walmart, and Target's pricing practices have allowed them to capture significant toy market share, creating margin pressure and forcing specialty retailers to differentiate through a variety of retail strategies that are likely to trend in 2020 and beyond.

Creditntell analysts have identified which retailers are picking up the market share relinquished by Toys "R" Us and have evaluated the risks and opportunities for those players. The report includes macroeconomic and demographic analyses of the toy industry, followed by the retail winners and losers of the past year in terms of toy sales and market share, and in-store versus online purchasing behaviors. Finally, the analysis projects the future of the toy industry, documenting emerging trends and market share movement, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at two experiential stores in the New York City market – the newly re-imagined Toys "R" Us banner by Tru Kids, and Camp.

Commenting on the Toy Industry Special Analysis, ICI CEO Lawrence Sarf stated, "With toy sales spread across more retail channels than ever, and increased market fragmentation and competition adding significant pressure, our in-house team of analysts covering 20 segments have collaborated on this comprehensive evaluation of the complex and evolving toy industry. Leveraging our REtailTools mapping platform and retail geographical intelligence, as well as our ARMS trade payment data, our analysts have determined which retailers have seized market share, how consumers are spending and within what channels, which retail tactics are driving traffic and sales, and where the toy industry is headed. Since extending credit assumes receipt of future payment, it's cursory to only look backward when evaluating credit worthiness; this analysis documents the current state of the industry as well as how the trends will play out in the years ahead."

Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (publisher of Creditntell and F&D Reports) is a leading credit consulting firm specializing in the analysis of public and private companies in numerous retail segments. The focus of its analysis is to deliver the key intelligence today's busy credit executive needs to make a highly informed decision without sifting through pages of non-essential data. To learn more, visit our websites at https://www.fdreports.com and https://www.creditntell.com.

