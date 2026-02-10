Credo Technology Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3DDQ5 / ISIN: KYG254571055
|
10.02.2026 15:54:09
Credo Technology Group Stock Gains 9% Over PCI-SIG Compliance And Q3 Prelim. Revenue
(RTTNews) - Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) are climbing about 9 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement that its PCIe 6.0 technology-capable Toucan PCIe retimer has earned PCI-SIG compliance at 32.0 GT/s.
The company's stock is currently trading at $134.74, up 9.59 percent or $11.87, over the previous close of $123.41 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $29.09 and $213.80 in the past one year.
The positive stock movement also reflects the company's preliminary third quarter results, which estimate revenue in the range of $404 million to $408 million, above the high-end of its previously announced range of $335 million and $345 million.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
|
30.11.25
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)