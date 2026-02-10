Credo Technology Group Stock Gains 9% Over PCI-SIG Compliance And Q3 Prelim. Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) are climbing about 9 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement that its PCIe 6.0 technology-capable Toucan PCIe retimer has earned PCI-SIG compliance at 32.0 GT/s.

The company's stock is currently trading at $134.74, up 9.59 percent or $11.87, over the previous close of $123.41 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $29.09 and $213.80 in the past one year.

The positive stock movement also reflects the company's preliminary third quarter results, which estimate revenue in the range of $404 million to $408 million, above the high-end of its previously announced range of $335 million and $345 million.