Cree Completes Sale of its LED Business to SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed® business, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its LED Products business unit ("Cree LED”) to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGH) effective today. SMART will now license and incorporate the Cree LED brand name into the SMART portfolio of businesses, and Cree will change its corporate name to Wolfspeed later this year. Under the transaction terms Cree will receive up to $300 million, which consists of a $50 million cash payment at close and a $125 million seller note to be paid upon maturity in 2023. Cree also has the potential to receive an earn-out payment of up to $125 million based on the revenue and gross profit performance of Cree LED in the first full four quarters post-transaction close, also payable in the form of a three-year seller note.

"The completed sale of Cree LED represents a major milestone in our transformational journey, establishing the company as a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse, well positioned to lead the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide,” said Gregg Lowe, Cree CEO. "As industries across the globe look to increase efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable power systems, this evolution sharpens our focus and strengthens our continued investments to capitalize on multi-decade growth opportunities for Wolfspeed silicon carbide and GaN solutions across EV, 5G and industrial applications.”

Cree continues to drive the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide forward with its ongoing capacity expansion plans and technology leadership, including its materials factory at its North Carolina headquarters and its Mohawk Valley Fab construction in Marcy, N.Y., which upon completion will be the world’s largest silicon carbide manufacturing facility, as well as the world’s first 200-millimeter silicon carbide fabrication facility, with production expected to begin in 2022.

For more than 30 years, the company has served as the global leader in silicon carbide technology and production, leading the worldwide transition from silicon to silicon carbide. Customers leverage the Wolfspeed® product portfolio for disruptive technology solutions that support a more efficient, sustainable future including electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, power supplies, renewable energy and storage, as well as aerospace and defense. Our people are dedicated to driving a significant shift in the technology sector and creating a global semiconductor powerhouse. For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

