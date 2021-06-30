Creme Of Nature Shines Different And Unveils New Look Of Signature Argan Oil From Morocco Collection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy hair care brand Creme of Nature is excited to unveil its #ShineDifferent campaign and new packaging design for the Creme of Nature with Argan Oil From Morocco collection. Creme of Nature is the first-ever ethnic brand to offer hair care and styling products infused with certified organic Argan Oil from Morocco, providing intense conditioning and nourishment. Beloved by all consumers, the product line continues to be formulated with the same uncompromising ingredients such as NO sulfates, NO mineral oil, NO petrolatum — and now boasts a modern look, along with its revolutionary original formula.

"For the past 10 years, our Argan Oil From Morocco collection has been a staple in our consumers' hair regimen and 'herstory' to achieve healthy and shiny hair. With a large focus on Black women today, it is the perfect and most appropriate time for us to initiate the # ShineDifferent campaign, a celebration of this signature collection's renewal and its longevity in the haircare space; along with underscoring 'hidden figures' who are shining differently in their respective professions and community," said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services.

The #ShineDifferent campaign will kick off this summer highlighting individuals, across various platforms, who are celebrated and rising stars within their community. It will feature a series of experiential and digital activations which include: the unveiling of the #ShineDifferent mural painted by visual artist Erica Chisolm. Located in Atlanta's historic Cabbagetown (727 Wylie St. SE), known for its picturesque murals, Chisholm's #ShineDifferent mural serves a standing tribute to the dynamic woman featured throughout the campaign.

Additionally, the campaign will include a series of viral videos spotlighting each influencer's personal and bold journey as a creator. The series will stream across all of Creme of Nature's social mediums, i.e., Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and other third party platforms.

"Today, we're shining different. We're shining different in the community through our numerous enrichment efforts; such as the "legacy to leadership" HBCU scholarship program. We're shining different on our retailers' shelves and at the core; committed to keeping our consumers' hair shining and healthy," Williams added. The new look will be reflected across the entire Creme of Nature Argan Oil From Morocco portfolio, re-imagining the essence of the brand.

Featured notables include: jazz musician Ashley Keiko (New York, NY), muralist Erica Chisolm (Atlanta, GA), marine researcher Alannah Vellacott(Nassau , Bahamas), harpist Madison Calley (Los Angeles, CA), yoga influencer Faith Hunter(Washington, DC) and beauty entrepreneur Melissa Hibbert (Los Angeles, CA).

The award-winning Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Moroccocollection is perfect for natural and relaxed consumers. The signature line features an array of 15 maintenance and styling products ranging from shampoo and conditioners to stylers. The new packaging design will roll out nationwide to retailers starting this month.

To view the #ShineDifferent campaign video, visit http://bit.ly/shinedifferent . For additional information about the #ShineDifferent campaign and Creme of Nature, visit https://www.cremeofnature.com.

