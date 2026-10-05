Catalyst Biosciences Aktie

Catalyst Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DLUK / ISIN: US14888D2080

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05.10.2026 14:07:31

Crescent Biopharma Gets FDA Clearance For Next-Gen Cancer ADC CR-002

(RTTNews) - Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Monday announced that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CR-002, a PD-L1-targeted topoisomerase inhibitor antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being developed for advanced solid tumors.

The Phase 1/2 APOLLO global trial is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will evaluate CR-002 in multiple solid tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and gastrointestinal and gynecological tumors.

The study plans to enroll approximately 200 patients across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific during dose escalation and tumor-specific backfill cohorts, with potential additional participants in expansion cohorts.

CR-002 is designed to target PD-L1, which is highly expressed in multiple solid tumors. The ADC uses a PD-L1 antibody selected for high internalization, along with a stable linker designed to release its topoisomerase inhibitor payload inside target cells.

Crescent expects to report initial clinical data from the APOLLO trial in the second half of 2027, including safety, pharmacokinetic and preliminary antitumor activity data across multiple tumor types.

CBIO shares Friday's closed at $14.32, up 0.42%. In the premarket, stock is up 1.47% at $14.53.

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