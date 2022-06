Crescent Energy Drops 13%,continues Downtick

(RTTNews) - Texas-based energy company, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY), is trading 13% lower on the Monday trading session as the US market continues to slump into inflation. However, the company has not reported any stock-specific news to affect the stock.

The company recorded its highest peak since the third week pf April earlier last week before starting a downward tick dropping 15%.

The stock is currently trading at $15.85, down $2.16 or 11.99% since the previous close at $18.01. The stock opened at $16.65 in the morning. In the 52-week period, the stock has ranged between $11.90 and $19.65 per share.