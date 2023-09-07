Crescent Energy Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 11 Mln Shares At $12.25/shr

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) said that it has priced an underwritten, upsized public offering of 11 million shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $12.25 per share.

The 11 million share offering represents a 1 million share upsize to the originally proposed 10 million share offering.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the recently announced acquisition of certain interests in oil and gas properties, rights and related assets primarily located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas, which is expected to close in September 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company noted that the Acquisition is not contingent upon the completion of this offering, and this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed, proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65 million shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions