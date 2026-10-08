Crescent Energy Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DM25 / ISIN: US44952J1043

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08.10.2026 13:53:45

Crescent Energy To Buy Devon's Eagle Ford Assets For $3.85 Bln; Launches $1 Bln Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Eagle Ford assets from Devon Energy for for an estimated net purchase price of about $3.85 billion.

Crescent expects the acquisition to generate about $140 million in annual synergies across drilling and completion, lease operating expenses and marketing, while increasing free cash flow and supporting debt reduction.

The acquired assets include about 68,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of net production and more than 600 Tier 1 net locations.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027.

"We know these assets exceptionally well through our longstanding minerals ownership and nearby operations, and see meaningful opportunity to make them even better. The transaction solidifies Crescent's world-class Eagle Ford position and creates significant additional value creation opportunities through our proven operating strategy," said David Rockecharlie, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Energy.

Separately, the company said it launched a public offering of $1 billion of its Class A common stock to help fund the acquisition. Crescent expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of shares.

Independence Energy Aggregator, an entity affiliated with KKR and a holder of about 7.9% of Crescent's Class A common stock, has indicated an interest in purchasing up to $500 million of shares. If the Devon acquisition does not close, Crescent said it will use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of subsidiary debt.

J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets LLC and Raymond James are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Crescent Energy shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $13.47 on Wednesday.

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