21.05.2021 01:05:00
Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results
CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 20, 2021.
During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Against
Percent
212,680,720
98.87%
2,440,258
1.13%
2. Election of Directors
The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
Barbara Munroe
211,459,181
98.30%
3,661,797
1.70%
Craig Bryksa
212,927,371
98.98%
2,193,608
1.02%
Laura A. Cillis
211,044,169
98.10%
4,076,809
1.90%
James E. Craddock
208,834,615
97.08%
6,286,364
2.92%
John P. Dielwart
211,829,019
98.47%
3,291,959
1.53%
Ted Goldthorpe
177,983,216
82.74%
37,137,763
17.26%
Mike Jackson
208,188,864
96.78%
6,932,115
3.22%
Jennifer F. Koury
211,070,750
98.12%
4,050,228
1.88%
François Langlois
208,874,818
97.10%
6,246,160
2.90%
Myron M. Stadnyk
211,901,669
98.50%
3,219,310
1.50%
3. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
225,412,433
98.86%
2,599,031
1.14%
4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Against
Percent
201,013,482
93.44%
14,107,498
6.56%
The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.
