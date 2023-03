Crescita Therapeutics Q4 Profit Rises, But Revenues Decline

(RTTNews) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) reported Wednesday that net income for the fourth quarter grew to C$1.18 million or C$0.04 per share from C$0.94 million or C$0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to C$6.03 million from C$7.56 million in the same quarter last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com