Crescita Therapeutics To Be Acquired By ClinActiv In All Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO, CRRTF), on Monday, said it entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to be acquired by ClinActiv Holdings Inc., a dermatology and consumer health platform, in an all-cash transaction.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Under the agreement, an affiliate of ClinActiv will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the company for a target purchase price of $0.80 per share.

The price is subject to adjustment based on the company's net working capital at closing, with a minimum price of $0.75 per share.

The company said the target price represents a premium of about 74% to the five-day volume-weighted average price of Crescita shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of March 13.

The shareholders representing about 33% of the company's outstanding shares, including certain major shareholders, senior management and directors, have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction, the company's shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the company will seek to cease being a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

On Friday, Crescita Therapeutics closed trading at CAD 0.4650 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.