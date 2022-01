Cresco Labs Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year wasn't a good one for Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), even though it started off on the right foot. After its shares surged 71% within the first six weeks, the multi-state operator's (MSO) stock reversed course and ended 2021 off some 32% from where it began.Although much of the marijuana stock's gains early on were due to the meme stock trading frenzy that gripped the market, Cresco Labs ' subsequent sell-off seems to be just as unwarranted, after traders became disillusioned about the prospects for federal marijuana legalization.Cresco is at least starting the new year on an upswing, with shares 3.6% higher as of this writing. Let's take a closer look at whether Cresco will skyrocket once again in 2022 -- or whether it will crash like it did last year.Continue reading