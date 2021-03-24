CREtelligent Welcomes New 2021 BOARD MEMBERS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CREtelligent.com today announced two new board members: Pat McClain and Tobi Lutz. These new directors will provide strategic direction for continued growth of CREtelligent's commercial real estate due diligence services platform and help to drive greater value into the CREtelligent vison – to "power the commercial real estate (CRE) ecosystem as a trusted and leading provider of innovative due diligence solutions, analytics and professional insights."

"We are so grateful for both of these new board members," said Anthony Romano, CEO of CREtelligent. "Pat and Tobi have extraordinary backgrounds and expertise that I'm certain will add real value to the company. I'm looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and working closely together."

Pat McClain is a senior partner and founding principal of Allworth Financial, a financial planning and investment advisory firm with over 11,000 clients nationwide. He has been named to Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors for the past five years. McClain is actively involved with a variety of charities and is the former chairman of the board for Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

"I am excited to assist in any way I can this group of talented commercial real estate industry executives drive powerful innovation into the commercial real estate due diligence marketplace."

In 2004, McClain and Scott Hanson founded Liberty Reverse Mortgage, which they developed into the third-largest reverse mortgage company in the nation. Acquired by Fortune 500 Company Genworth Financial in 2007, it is currently the largest reverse mortgage company in America. McClain is also co-host of Allworth's Money Matters, one of the longest running financial radio programs.

Tobi Lutz serves as CREtelligent's Chief Administrative & Experience Officer and is an early investor in the company. Lutz is a Human Resources Executive with outstanding results partnering with business leaders to build organizational effectiveness, lead transformational change, maximize performance and optimize human capital. In 2007 Lutz joined CoreLogic where she took on progressively broader roles as VP, Human Resources and Strategic Business Partner for CoreLogic's growth engine business units with operations in the U.S., UK, France, Bulgaria, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Lutz served as an advisor to leaders and employees at all levels regarding people, culture and customer implications of business strategies and challenges. She is highly motivated by providing solutions that drive business performance in a fun, engaging and innovative manner.

"CREtelligent has built a culture of innovation and customer success through a highly collaborative and inclusive team at every level. Our vision is one I'm deeply passionate about and feel fortunate to working closely with the Board of Directors, and as a member of the leadership team, to achieve," said Lutz.

"Pat McClain's experience in building large and very successful companies is going to be very valuable for us at CREtelligent and we hope to learn from him. I am glad that Tobi Lutz joins the board too as it formalizes the critical role she already plays at the company. With these additions, I believe we have a rich and diversified experience on the board to guide CREtelligent to continued success," said Lokesh Sikaria, managing partner of Folsom-based Moneta Ventures who led CREtelligent's initial funding round.

About CREtelligent.com. Commercial Real Estate. Simplified.

CREtelligent opened its doors more than five-years-ago as eScreenLogic, a Commercial Real Estate (CRE) environmental due diligence firm focused on desktop, RSRA, Phase-1, and Phase-2 site inspections and reporting for commercial lenders and brokers. The company has grown quickly and market demand for a "one-stop" CRE due diligence platform that offers more than environmental expertise for lenders and corporate entities has become clear. As a result, we've expanded to offer not only our full-service Environmental reporting but Valuation, Flood, Full Portfolio Assets Risk Monitoring and a number of other "Platform-as-a-Service" offerings too.

Commercial Real Estate Due Diligence, Simplified isn't just a tagline, it's become our product development mantra.

We are building the tools that you need to face the new markets we all find ourselves in today. This unique innovation-based approach enables our clients to make fast, accurate, and intelligent commercial real estate transaction decisions faster and simpler than ever before.

