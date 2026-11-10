CRH Acquires Western Rock Resources And Columbia Northwest Recycling

(RTTNews) - CRH Americas Materials (CRH.L, CRH), a building materials company, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired the assets of Western Rock Resources and Columbia Northwest Recycling or WRR & CNR, aggregates and construction materials recycling businesses based in Oregon.

No acquisition value or transaction completion date was disclosed in the provided announcement.

The company said that the acquisition will expand its aggregates footprint in the Pacific Northwest and strengthen its ability to meet long-term construction demand.

The businesses will complement the company's existing Oregon operations by supplying aggregates for asphalt, ready mixed concrete and construction applications.

The acquisition will also add construction materials recycling capabilities in Northwest Oregon.

WRR & CNR is headquartered in Woodburn, Oregon, and operates four active quarries along the I-5 corridor, with high-quality aggregate reserves serving the Portland and Salem metropolitan areas and the greater Willamette Valley.

CRH Americas Materials closed trading 3.08% higher at $97.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.