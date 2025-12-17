CRH Announces Acquisition Of North American Aggregates

(RTTNews) - CRH announced the acquisition of North American Aggregates, a supplier of aggregates based in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. This strategic move expands CRH Americas Materials' aggregates business in both New York and New Jersey, enhancing the company's ability to meet the long-term supply needs of customers across the region.

North American Aggregates' waterfront plant in New Jersey adds significant new aggregate reserves to Tilcon NY operations. The facility also provides efficient processing and screening capabilities that integrate seamlessly with CRH Americas Materials' existing network. This acquisition is expected to drive growth and broaden CRH's reach, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in the regional construction materials market.