03.03.2022 08:25:49

CRH FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Building materials group CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was $3.3 billion, up from $1.7 billion last year.

Earnings per share were 130 percent higher at 328.8 cents than last year's 142.9 cents. Earnings per share represented a 35 percent increase on a pre-impairment basis.

EBITDA was $5.35 billion, up 16 percent from last year's $4.6 billion. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA was 11 percent ahead of 2020. EBITDA Margin improved 50 basis points to 17.3 percent.

Group sales grew 12 percent to $31.0 billion from $27.6 billion a year ago. Sales were 8 percent ahead on a like-for-like basis with good demand in both North America and Europe. Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 98.0c per share. This would result in a total dividend of 121.0c for the year, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2020.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects underlying demand and pricing backdrop to remain favourable albeit against an inflationary input cost environment and continued supply chain challenges.

finanzen.net Brokerage

