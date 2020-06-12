|
12.06.2020 03:15:00
CRH Medical Corporation Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting
VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CRH Medical Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: CRH) (NYSE MKT: CRHM), announces the following voting results for the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting by way of votes by ballot, the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular (the "Circular") were elected as directors.
A total of 42,704,668 common shares of the 71,583,784 common shares outstanding were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 59.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Dr. Tushar Ramani
35,159,589
99.80%
70,744
0.20%
Dr. David Johnson
35,165,649
99.82%
64,684
0.18%
Todd Patrick
34,930,530
99.15%
299,803
0.85%
Ian Webb
30,497,513
86.57%
4,732,820
13.43%
Brian Griffin
34,988,469
99.31%
241,864
0.69%
In addition, the amendments to the Company's Share Unit Plan, as set out in the Circular, were authorized and approved and KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company for the coming year.
About CRH Medical Corporation:
CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. To date, CRH has completed 26 anesthesia acquisitions and serves 61 ambulatory surgical centers in eleven states. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O'Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. CRH's O'Regan System is currently used in all 48 lower US states.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crh-medical-corporation-announces-voting-results-of-shareholders-meeting-301074896.html
SOURCE CRH Medical Corporation
