CRH Aktie

CRH für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864684 / ISIN: IE0001827041

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29.10.2026 13:30:08

CRH Tightens FY26 Outlook, Announces New Share Buyback Plan; Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, CRH plc (CRH) announced an updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2026 and a new share buyback program.

Looking ahead, the company expects net income of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion for the full year 2026, instead of the previously estimated $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.

Also, CRH now anticipates EPS of $4.63 to $4.85 instead of $5.60 to $6.05, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 billion to $8.0 billion instead of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion.

The company sees adjusted earnings of $5.37 to $5.59 for the period.

Concurrently, the company's Board has authorized a new share buyback program of up to $6 billion, expiring at the end of 2030.

The program reflects the company's significant financial capacity backed by its robust balance sheet and the strength of its cash-generating capabilities.

In pre-market hours, CRH was trading at $82.70, down 4.47 percent on the NYSE.

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CRH plc 74,00 -4,34% CRH plc

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