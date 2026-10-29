CRH Aktie
WKN: 864684 / ISIN: IE0001827041
|
29.10.2026 13:30:08
CRH Tightens FY26 Outlook, Announces New Share Buyback Plan; Stock Falls In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, CRH plc (CRH) announced an updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2026 and a new share buyback program.
Looking ahead, the company expects net income of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion for the full year 2026, instead of the previously estimated $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.
Also, CRH now anticipates EPS of $4.63 to $4.85 instead of $5.60 to $6.05, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 billion to $8.0 billion instead of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion.
The company sees adjusted earnings of $5.37 to $5.59 for the period.
Concurrently, the company's Board has authorized a new share buyback program of up to $6 billion, expiring at the end of 2030.
The program reflects the company's significant financial capacity backed by its robust balance sheet and the strength of its cash-generating capabilities.
In pre-market hours, CRH was trading at $82.70, down 4.47 percent on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRH plc
Analysen zu CRH plc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CRH plc
|74,00
|-4,34%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX legt zu -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Wall Street uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen dürften mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen starten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.