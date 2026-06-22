Arcosa Aktie
WKN DE: A2N62P / ISIN: US0396531008
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22.06.2026 13:24:27
CRH To Acquire Arcosa For $150/share, Arcosa Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials, Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Arcosa, Inc. (ACA), a provider of infrastructure-related products, for $150 per share in cash.
The offer implies a 25 percent premium to Arcosa's 60-day trading VWAP as of June 18 and values Arcosa for a total of around $8.5 billion.
CRH believes this acquisition is highly complementary advancing the company's connected portfolio strategy and reinforcing its position as the leader in U.S. aggregates. Arcosa's Construction Products business has 109 quarries and yards, nine asphalt plants, 19 terminals and approximately 35 million tons of 2025 aggregates shipments.
Further, CRH expects $175 million of run rate cost synergies by year three across operational improvements, procurement and integration benefits of self-supply and SG&A savings. The transaction is surmised to be accretive to earnings, margin and cash flow in the first 12 months post-completion.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
In pre-market activity, CRH shares were trading at $111.24, up 0.03% and ACA shares were trading at $145.86, up 7.27% on the New York Stock Exchange.
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