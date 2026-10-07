CRH Aktie

CRH für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864684 / ISIN: IE0001827041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 08:59:02

CRH To Acquire NCC Industry's Operations In Denmark, Finland

(RTTNews) - CRH (CRH, CRH.L) has signed an agreement to acquire NCC Industry's operations in Denmark and Finland from NCC AB. Completion is expected during 2027. Until completion, the businesses will continue to operate independently. NCC Industry develops, produces and sells stone materials and asphalt products for construction and infrastructure projects.

Peter Buckley, President, CRH International, said: "NCC Industry's extensive operating footprint and strong customer relationships in Denmark and Finland will strengthen our business in the Nordics, enhancing our ability to support customers across key high-growth urban markets and infrastructure end-segments."

At last close on NYSE, CRH shares were trading at $83.60.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CRH plc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CRH plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CRH plc 73,86 -0,43% CRH plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt gerät derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen dürften nachgeben. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen