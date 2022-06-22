Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 04:24:00

CRI Online: Wendeng Huabobo

WEIHAI, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  A report from CRI Online: 

Huabobo (steamed buns in different shapes) is a traditional folk delicacy in Jiaodong (eastern Shandong China), and a must-have for festivals, weddings and funerals.

Huabobo are mainly made of wheat flour, with the addition of various vegetable and fruit juices, which create different colors. Besides, they are made into different shapes, e.g. dragons, phoenixes and fishes, endowed with propitious wishes, appear pretty and taste delicious.

The custom of Jiaodong Huabobo, with a history of more than 300 years, is an intangible cultural heritage item of Shandong. Besides, Wendeng Huabobo is the most famous. The cultural custom has continued to develop in Wendeng, and gradually developed into an industry. Now, there are more than 200 merchants producing Huabobo in Wendeng, with an annual output value of more than RMB 300 million.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cri-online-wendeng-huabobo-301572612.html

SOURCE CRI Online

