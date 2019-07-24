Cris Sigovitch Joins People's United Bank as Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury Management

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. (NASDAQ: PBCT), today announced that Cris Sigovitch has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Treasury Management. Sigovitch will be responsible for the strategy, direct oversight and expansion of the Bank's enterprise-wide Treasury Management sales organization, and will work closely with the Banks' products and operations groups to deliver best-in-class Treasury solutions to clients.

Sigovitch joins People's United Bank from Bottomline Technologies, Inc., where he was Vice President, Head of Direct Sales, leading a sales organization that focused on delivering payment solutions to customers across North America. Prior to that, Sigovitch spent nine years at Citizens Bank, most recently as the Head of Corporate Payments Sales. He began his career at Bank of America in Retail Banking, before moving into client facing roles in the Bank's Global Transaction Services business.

"We are excited to welcome Cris to the People's United team and look forward to him driving our customer-focused Treasury Management strategy," said Jeff Carpenter, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking, People's United Bank. "Cris is a proven industry-leader with unique experience and a forward-thinking approach, which will guide us through the ever-changing banking and transaction landscape."

"I'm excited to join People's United during this time of significant growth," said Sigovitch. "I look forward to collaborating with a diverse team of colleagues who are dedicated to helping clients better manage their working capital through the use of our industry-leading solutions."

A graduate of Bentley University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communication and Information Design, Sigovitch is a supporter of community development and a member of industry professional associations, previously serving on the Board of Directors of the New England AFP.

People's United's Treasury Management team provides direct support to the Bank's commercial and small business customers through their tailored cash management and commercial card solutions. From maximizing working capital and processing payments faster, to enhancing operational efficiency and controlling risk, the Treasury Management team's goal is to help clients effectively manage their financial needs to achieve long-term success.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $51 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

