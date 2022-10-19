Crisis24 Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, was recently awarded the Bronze Stevie Award in the Business or Professional Services category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards (IBAs) is the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received more than 3,700 entries in a wide range of categories from organizations in 71 nations and territories.

Winners were recently celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, UK, on Saturday, October 15 – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

The judges panel praised Crisis24's growth strategy, noting "the company's expansion through acquisition is clearly poising it in an increasingly competitive position, and the services that it provides - especially from the cybersecurity and intelligence perspective - are undeniably important considering the current global situation." Additional acknowledgements cited Crisis24 as "a much needed service in today's global risk platform," and "very aggressive from a technology perspective. Good services and great results."

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized on an international scale for our intelligence-led platform and solutions, enabling the world's most prominent brands to operate with confidence," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director, Head of Integrated Risk Management for Crisis24. "This recognition is additionally strengthened by the excellence of the fellow winners, representing innovative companies within numerous industries worldwide."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm. Championed by its 24/7 state-of-the-art Global Operations Centers, highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, and a powerful risk management platform, Crisis24 offers the solutions, technology and artificial intelligence experts with on-the-ground capacity to manage risk at home and abroad. Its promise is to enable the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations to operate with confidence.www.crisis24.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

