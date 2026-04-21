Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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21.04.2026 19:30:00
CRISPR Therapeutics Has Major Catalysts Ahead. Is This Biotech Stock a Screaming Buy?
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a mid-cap biotech company, achieved a major milestone when it earned approval for the first CRISPR-based medicine in 2023. However, the company has significantly underperformed broader equities in the past five years. The stock is bouncing back, though, and it has had momentum over the trailing-12-month period. Things could get even better as CRISPR Therapeutics makes clinical progress throughout the year. With plenty of catalysts ahead, is now a good time to buy the stock?Image source: Getty Images.CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene editing specialist. The company's only approved product, Casgevy -- which it commercializes in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- has not yet generated much revenue. But CRISPR Therapeutics has a rich pipeline of exciting candidates across several therapeutic areas. Some of the company's products in development could be breakthroughs in their respective niches, just like Casgevy was in treating sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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