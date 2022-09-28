CRISPR Therapeutics Says FDA Grants RMAT Designation To CTX130

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CTX130, the Company's wholly-owned allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting CD70, for the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome (MF/SS).

Established under the 21st Century Cures Act, RMAT designation is a dedicated program designed to expedite the drug development and review processes for promising pipeline products, including genetic therapies.

Similar to Breakthrough Therapy designation, RMAT designation provides the benefits of intensive FDA guidance on efficient drug development.

