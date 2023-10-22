|
22.10.2023 00:45:00
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Cathie Wood loves CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). The stock wouldn't be the sixth-largest holding in her Ark Genomic Revolution ETF portfolio and rank No. 11 in her flagship Ark Innovation ETF if she didn't. But just because a famous investor like Wood is a fan of a stock doesn't automatically mean it's a great pick. What's the real story for CRISPR Therapeutics? Below are the bull and bear arguments for this gene-editing stock.Keith Speights: I can sum up the bull case for CRISPR Therapeutics in two words: pipeline potential. The pipeline program that most investors are fixated on right now is exagamglogene autotemcel. Thankfully, we can refer to this gene-editing therapy by its abbreviated name of exa-cel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
