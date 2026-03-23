CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
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23.03.2026 18:30:00
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock: Is It a Bargain Buy Right Now?
Finding a quality mid-cap stock to invest in can lead to huge returns for investors down the road. These are the types of companies that are still in their early growth stages and that can possess significant upside. There is some unavoidable risk and uncertainty, and the key is to ensure you don't take on too much. One stock that's been on my watch list for a while is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). The company has an intriguing business, as not only could it generate a lot of revenue in the future, but it may also be a potential acquisition target. It has an approved gene-editing therapy, Casgevy, and there's hope that CRISPR may obtain additional approvals in the future.This year, the healthcare stock is down 9% after recently announcing an offering. Could it be a bargain buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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