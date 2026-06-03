CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
|
03.06.2026 18:30:00
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Absurdly Cheap -- Here's Why Analysts See 437% Upside Potential
For years, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has been the type of stock investors might call a home run swing. The company develops medicines using gene-editing technologies to treat or cure serious conditions and diseases that traditional pharmaceutical drugs cannot.The stock has generated good returns over time, but it's been a very bumpy ride at times. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics' stock trades at a fraction of its former price. However, Wall Street analysts see opportunity. On CNN Business, 58% of Wall Street analysts have rated CRISPR Therapeutics as a buy, with price targets signaling as much as 437% upside.Here's a look at why analysts might be bullish.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.