Editas Medicine Aktie
WKN DE: A2AC4K / ISIN: US28106W1036
|
31.05.2026 18:11:48
CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Editas Medicine: Which Gene Editing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Gene-editing technology has moved from science fiction to clinical reality, forcing investors to choose between commercial leaders and early-stage innovators. Deciding between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) requires weighing current sales against long-term potential.CRISPR Therapeutics focuses on high-profile hemoglobinopathy treatments through a major partnership, while Editas is strategically targeting in vivo gene editing. Both represent the cutting edge of genomic medicine, but they offer vastly different financial profiles and risk levels for individual investors in 2026.CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines like CASGEVY for sickle cell disease. It serves markets in hemoglobinopathies and oncology while centering its research and development operations in Massachusetts. Because Vertex Pharmaceuticals handles all commercialization activities for CASGEVY, the company's revenue is entirely tied to this single partner. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Editas Medicine Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.