CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie

CRISPR Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137

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24.09.2026 14:42:37

CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between the cutting-edge potential of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and the established commercial success of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a classic debate for biotech investors. Both companies are currently shaping the future of medicine through gene-based therapies.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a younger, research-focused pioneer that recently achieved its first product approval. Vertex is a cash-generating giant that provides the commercial muscle and funding for their shared lead program. Comparing these two reveals very different approaches to the high-stakes world of modern medicine.

CRISPR Therapeutics focuses on developing transformative medicines using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. Its primary business strategy involves collaborating with larger partners to bring complex treatments like CASGEVY to patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. This helps the company manage the high costs of biotech stocks that are moving from research to commercialization.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

CRISPR Therapeutics AG 48,74 -0,13% CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. 457,70 -0,30% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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