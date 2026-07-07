Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
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07.07.2026 16:36:52
CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Viking Therapeutics: Is a Gene-Editing or Weight Loss Focused Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Genetic engineering and weight-loss innovation have become focal points for modern healthcare investors. Choosing between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) depends on your appetite for risk and your belief in their distinct medical breakthroughs.CRISPR Therapeutics uses gene-editing technology to address diseases at their genetic source, while Viking focuses on metabolic conditions such as obesity that affect millions globally. Both companies represent high-potential opportunities within the biotechnology space, though they currently sit at very different stages of their respective commercial journeys.CRISPR Therapeutics focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company recently achieved a major milestone with the commercial launch of Casgevy, a treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. It operates under a strategic collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), which manages global manufacturing and commercialization. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as CRISPR Therapeutics relies on this partner for 60% of its profits and losses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Viking stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)