Criteo Expands Product Leadership Team; Appoints Industry Veteran Nola Solomon to Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the appointment of Nola Solomon as Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market. In this new role, Solomon will lead the company's global Go-to-Market strategy, driving growth by ensuring lockstep alignment of the product roadmap with the evolving needs of Criteo's customers and partners.

With over a decade of digital advertising experience in both the U.S. and abroad, Solomon brings deep programmatic expertise to Criteo. She has a proven track record of managing product and business strategy, business development and partnerships on both the buy-side and supply-side for publicly traded companies. As head of Criteo's Go-to-Market organization, Solomon's cross-functional collaboration with Product, Marketing and Commercial teams will drive strategic product initiatives that deliver superior outcomes for marketers and media owners.

"I am extremely excited to join Criteo and to drive the future of commerce media," said Solomon. "In today's fragmented marketplace, marketers and media owners need enhanced solutions to reach and engage with audiences authentically at every stage of their shopper journey. I look forward to working with my Criteo colleagues to accelerate our new solutions and strategically position our products for success."

Solomon was previously Vice President, Programmatic, Advanced Advertising Product & Strategy at NBCUniversal Media, where she led global programmatic product and business strategy across the company's full portfolio of properties and platforms, including Peacock, NBC's advertising-based on demand streaming service. Before that, she held leadership roles at Dailymotion, The Trade Desk and AOL.

The appointment comes at a key moment for Criteo as it continues to add new targeting solutions to its Commerce Media Platform to power the world's marketers and media owners with trusted and impactful advertising.

Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Criteo noted: "Nola's appointment is critical as we accelerate our product roadmap to enable marketers to reach their customers and media owners to monetize their audiences across all stages of the shopping journey. With her partnership, we'll find new ways to drive Criteo's growth and unleash the full power of our Commerce Media Platform for the benefit of our ecosystem."

Solomon will be based in New York and will report to Todd Parsons.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the virus. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, j.meyers@criteo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-expands-product-leadership-team-appoints-industry-veteran-nola-solomon-to-senior-vice-president-go-to-market-301327857.html

SOURCE Criteo