Critical Metals names Tony Sage new chief executive officer

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) announced Monday the appointment of Tony Sage as its chief executive officer. Sage will also continue in his role as chairman of the board.Meanwhile its current CEO, Dietrich Wanke, has been named president of European operations to operationalize the Wolfsberg lithium project.Wanke’s new role enables him to focus entirely on overseeing the Wolfsburg project in Austria’s operations and advancing the mine’s development and future production, the company said.Sage will oversee corporate strategy and commercial development for Wolfsberg, and will focus on evaluating additional strategic assets in the critical metals space to be brought under the company’s banner, it added.Critical Metals is aiming to operationalize its lithium spodumene concentrator in Wolfsberg, which it says will be the next significant source of lithium spodumene for European lithium-ion battery market by 2027.“Critical Metals is at a pivotal juncture in our growth trajectory and development strategy following our recent listing on Nasdaq earlier this year,” Sage said in a statement. “This strategic transition of roles will better position us for future success both in Wolfsberg and more broadly.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

