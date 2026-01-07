Critical Metals Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Critical Metals Shares Rise 12% On Greenland Project Construction Approval

(RTTNews) - Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) shares jumped 12.48 percent on Wednesday, gaining $1.47 to trade at $13.29, after the company announced it has formally greenlit construction of a multi-use storage and pilot-plant facility in Qaqortoq, Greenland.

The project is a key enabling infrastructure milestone for the company's Tanbreez rare earth and critical metals project. The stock was last seen trading at $13.29, up from a previous close of $11.81.

Shares opened at $12.33 and moved within a day's range of $12.23 to $13.98 on the Nasdaq. Trading activity was heavy, with volume reaching about 32.34 million shares, more than double the stock's average volume of roughly 14.92 million shares.

Critical Metals Corp. has traded between $1.23 and $32.15 over the past 52 weeks.

