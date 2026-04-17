Critical Metals Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40755 / ISIN: VGG2662B1031
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17.04.2026 17:16:06
Critical Metals Stock Jumps 39% After Securing Majority Control Of Tanbreez Project
(RTTNews) - Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) surged 39.00 percent to $12.89, gaining $3.61 on Friday, after the company announced that the Government of Greenland approved the transfer of the remaining 50.5 percent stake in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, increasing its ownership to 92.5 percent and solidifying control over one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits.
The stock is currently trading at $12.89, compared to its previous close of $9.27 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it touched a high of $13.20 and a low of $11.15, with trading volume reaching 31,783,671 shares, significantly above its average volume of 12,499,950.
The increased ownership in the Tanbreez project is viewed as a major strategic milestone, strengthening the company's position in the global rare earth supply chain amid rising demand for critical minerals. CRML's 52-week range stands between $1.29 and $32.15.
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