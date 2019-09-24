Critical Mistakes That Must Be Avoided When Getting Online Car Insurance Quotes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the typical major mistakes done by users who request online car insurance quotes.

Not taking into consideration potential discounts. Each insurance company offers a series of discounts. These discounts can be offered for safety gear, short commute, smart technologies, etc. Online questionnaires will ask specific questions. Some of these questionnaires will even offer to guide the user to a discount dedicated webpage. Users should go check that webpage. Skipping all potential discounts may cost the user several hundred dollars more.

Not paying-in-full. It may seem too expensive to pay for the whole coverage upfront. But in fact, it is cheaper than 6 or 12 monthly payments. And online questionnaires advertise how much money a person can save by paying-in-full. Insurance companies incur instalments for every monthly payment. Removing these fees will make the premiums cheaper.

Not adjusting deductibles. Although many online questionnaires automatically set the deductibles to $500 , which is the recommended value, pay attention to their initial value. Some questionnaires will avoid this issue by asking directly to add the deductibles. Letting the deductibles to a minimum value will make full coverage more expensive.

