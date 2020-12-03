CRITICALSTART Awarded the Palo Alto Networks America's Cortex Partner of the Year Award for 2020

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , today announced it received the Palo Alto Networks America's Cortex Partner of the Year Award.

Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Partner Summit, during the Ignite '20 Cybersecurity Conference, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that over the past 12 months have excelled in the following areas:

Performance : Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched, and net new customers added.

: Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched, and net new customers added. Enablement: Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training and certifications completed

Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training and certifications completed Engagement: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for exceptional engagement with Palo Alto Networks and our customers.

CRITICALSTART partners with Palo Alto Networks to provide innovative end-to-end managed detection and response solutions to our mutual customers. CRITICALSTART leverages Palo Alto Networks' AI-driven Cortex XDR™, its extended detection and response platform that covers endpoint, network, and cloud data. Palo Alto Networks has recognized CRITICALSTART as a partner of choice with merits like the Professional Services Partner of the Year award, the "PartnerUp" – Excellence in Partnership Contribution award, among others.

"The ever-changing and challenging 2020 security landscape has meant cybersecurity professionals have had to compete with an onslaught of cyber threats at a pace not previously seen," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "We are honored to be recognized by Palo Alto Networks for rising to the occasion as a leader in MDR solutions for companies in every industry and vertical."

"At Palo Alto Networks, our partners play a critical role in securing the tech-enabled future of the enterprise, and never has that been more apparent against a backdrop of challenges in 2020," said Don Jones, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. "Enterprises rely on Palo Alto Networks technology and our trusted partners to bring the services and solutions that offer choice, flexibility, and simplicity. That adds up to better customer deployments and faster time to value. We're proud to recognize CRITICALSTART on their America's Cortex Partner of the Year Award for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life."

For more information on CRITICALSTART, please visit this page For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page .

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criticalstart-awarded-the-palo-alto-networks-americas-cortex-partner-of-the-year-award-for-2020-301185262.html

SOURCE CRITICALSTART