CRITICALSTART Names New CMO, Continues 2020 Growth

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Dallas-based cybersecurity firm CRITICALSTART – a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services – announced it has elevated its VP of Product Marketing, Carrie Kelly, to serve as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. As a result of the promotion, Carrie will now oversee both the product and corporate marketing teams to ensure the promotion of a singular, unified marketing strategy that will play a key role in helping CRITICALSTART achieve its aggressive goals for growth and expansion.

The need for an expanded, all-encompassing marketing capability is being driven by CRITICALSTART's rapid growth in 2020. Over the past 12 months, the Company has nearly doubled its revenue, with growth of 94.7%. In its second fiscal quarter this year, the Company had its largest sales quarter-to-date for its Managed Detection & Response business and continues to add to the 60 partners in its channel program. In addition, the organization recently moved into a new 33,000 square foot office space to support its growth. These numbers are a continuation of 2019's trajectory when CRITICALSTART grew its MDR portfolio by more than 100 percent.

"This year has resulted in unprecedented challenges for the US and global economies, but we have been able to continue growing by focusing on our customers' needs and helping them navigate the current security landscape," said Rob Davis, CRITICALSTART's founder and CEO. "I am proud of the work our growing team has done, and we all look forward to meeting the next wave of security challenges that arise by continuing to build and grow our team both internally and externally."

Under the new marketing team structure, Stacie Bon will continue serving as Vice President with a focus on field marketing and Sarah Mutscheller will lead digital and demand generation as Senior Director. The marketing team will continue growing under this leadership to bolster product marketing, product launches, and to support CRITICALSTART's channel sales model.

The promotion of Kelly to the role of CMO is just the latest in a number of executive level promotions and hires at CRITICALSTART. Others include:

John Murray – Hired as the Head of Product Management to build and grow the product management team.

– Hired as the Head of Product Management to build and grow the product management team. Alan Bain – Promoted from Vice President of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer to support the company's rapid growth and expansion across operational and sales functions.

– Promoted from Vice President of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer to support the company's rapid growth and expansion across operational and sales functions. Vasu Nagendra – Promoted from Vice President of Engineering to Chief Product Officer to drive product expansion and alignment with organizational goals.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

