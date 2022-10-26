CRITICALSTART® Ranks Fifth on the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 List for 2022

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has placed fifth on this year's Dallas Business Journal Middle Market 50 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing middle market companies in North Texas.

"Today companies are faced with a volatile and sophisticated cyber-threat environment that requires around the clock vigilance to prevent security breaches and subsequent business disruptions," said Rob Davis, Founder and CEO of Critical Start. "We are honored to be recognized in this year's Middle Market 50 for the growth we have achieved with our MDR service, helping understaffed IT teams stay ahead of adversaries with 24/7/365 security alert monitoring in a fraction of the time."

The Dallas Business Journal's eighth annual Middle Market 50 list honors the fastest-growing private and public companies based in Dallas-Fort Worth that are nominated based on revenue growth from the last three years. Eligible companies have annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion.

Critical Start has announced numerous recognitions for its success over the last year, including being named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and CRN's Fast Growth 150 List. Additionally, the company also has made three new hires and two executive promotions in recent months. In the last three years, Critical Start has grown annual recurring revenue by more than 400% and grown its network through integrations with third-party cybersecurity software providers.

